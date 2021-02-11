Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 14th total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.