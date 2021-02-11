Tellor 24-Hour Volume Tops $173.58 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Tellor has a total market cap of $98.69 million and approximately $173.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $58.23 or 0.00122104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.01104388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.99 or 0.05401750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019076 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044198 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,777,924 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,844 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

