Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 14th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

