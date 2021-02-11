Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in January

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. Temple & Webster Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

