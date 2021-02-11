Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 284.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

NYSE:TPX opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

