Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 6,395,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 1,909,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

