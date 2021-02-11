Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently:

2/11/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $58.00.

2/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tenet Healthcare have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Its inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Such initiatives primarily boost the company’s scale of business, operating capacity and geographical presence, which poise it for growth. Its cost-management program primarily encompassing headcount reductions and renegotiation of contracts with suppliers and vendors is likely to benefit earnings. However, its revenues have been declining due to reduced admissions, and inpatient and outpatient surgeries. Its weak solvency position remains a woe. It withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 uncertainty.”

1/21/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/5/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/18/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

THC traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -388.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

Get Tenet Healthcare Co alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.