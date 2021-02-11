Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Down 30.9%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) shares were down 30.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 8,756,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,529,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Tengasco had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tengasco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.04% of Tengasco worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

