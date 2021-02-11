Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) Short Interest Update

Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 21,100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TNGNQ stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Tengion has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Tengion Company Profile

Tengion, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace a damaged tissue or organ.

