Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading Down 0.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 1,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

