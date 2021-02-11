TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches Market Cap of $181,107.72

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $181,107.72 and $108,845.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

