TerraUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $339.10 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $339.10 million and $30.04 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007518 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009846 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 337,469,463 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

