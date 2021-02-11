Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

TRNO stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,381. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

