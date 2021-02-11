Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tesla by 558.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 355.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $809.85. 843,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $798.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,628.86, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.