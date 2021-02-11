Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $811.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.01, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,933 shares of company stock valued at $99,955,073. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

