Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,000 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the January 14th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSNP opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Tesoro Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

About Tesoro Enterprises

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, supplies and installs floor and wall covering materials to individual home owners (DIY), builders and contractors, and interior designers. It provides pre-finished wood, engineered wood, and laminates; wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs; linoleum and vinyl floor coverings, shades, blinds, shutters; and ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone products for internal and external use.

