Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,000 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the January 14th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSNP opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Tesoro Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.93.
About Tesoro Enterprises
