Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,839 shares of company stock valued at $26,402,092. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.