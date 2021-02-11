Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.52. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $176.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,667 shares of company stock valued at $87,370,429. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 84,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

