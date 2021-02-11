Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $201,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,667 shares of company stock valued at $87,370,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $178.82. 191,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $176.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

