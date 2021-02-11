Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 38,877 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,336,000 after buying an additional 867,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $49,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.83. 131,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,409,657. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

