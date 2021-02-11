Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 391.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $607.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,066. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $635.71 and its 200 day moving average is $625.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

