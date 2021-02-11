Texas Permanent School Fund Has $24.74 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $11,874,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,088. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

