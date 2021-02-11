Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,889 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 487,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $201.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.