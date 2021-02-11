Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $229.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

