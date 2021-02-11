Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.73. 160,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,885. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

