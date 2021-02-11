Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 253,357 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 275.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.17. 43,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660,846. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

