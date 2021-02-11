Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $492.83. 20,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.87. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

