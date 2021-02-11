Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,887 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.99. 24,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,463. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.34. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

