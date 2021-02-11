Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,856 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $16.27 on Thursday, hitting $606.84. The company had a trading volume of 214,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,286. The company has a market cap of $375.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $596.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

