Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,896 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 67.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after buying an additional 210,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

