Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $934.56 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Tezos has a market cap of $3.20 billion and $934.56 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00008843 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 282.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 759,618,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

