Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
