Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

THLLY stock remained flat at $$18.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Thales has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

