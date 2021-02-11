The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

