The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 2,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

