The Bank of New York Mellon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 39,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the average volume of 3,666 call options.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 440,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,590,000 after acquiring an additional 283,488 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.