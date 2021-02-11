The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.48. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 18,450 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.25 million for the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

