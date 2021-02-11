The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of The Charles Schwab worth $84,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,869,379.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,178,710 shares of company stock valued at $60,181,669. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

