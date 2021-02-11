The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.
Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.30.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.
About The Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.
