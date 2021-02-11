The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

