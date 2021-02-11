The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 80.9% in January

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

