The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,750. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

