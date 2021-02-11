The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Up 5%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 2,961,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,258,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $799.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,083,033 shares of company stock valued at $60,803,974 in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

