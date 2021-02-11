The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.58

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $24.06. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 5,187 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.