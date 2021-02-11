The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

The Flowr Co. (CVE:FLWR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.49. The Flowr shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,404,685 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Flowr from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About The Flowr (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

