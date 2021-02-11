The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GCV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 42,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,414. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

