The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,575 Price Target

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,346 ($95.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The stock has a market cap of £96.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,476.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,076.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

