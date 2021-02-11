The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €175.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA:RI opened at €163.10 ($191.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €157.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.42. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.