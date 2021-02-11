The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of GT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 791,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $6,063,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

