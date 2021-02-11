The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman Buys 20,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 255,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.