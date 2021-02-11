The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

IPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.